No Comments

Galentine’s Day Getaways on the Atlantic Coast

Don’t forget to love on your friends this February when you observe Galentine’s Day on the 13th.

Photo: Johnny Silvercloud

As exciting as Feb. 14th is for many people, don’t forget to celebrate the day before: Galentine’s Day. Here are a few excellent locations for planning a girl’s getaway on the Atlantic Coast. It’s a great way to reconnect with your favorite female friends while sampling new sights (and flavors).

via Patrick Waters just outside of Morehead City pic.twitter.com/sKSz9lhlxd — Matt Engelbrecht (@EngelWX) November 27, 2019

Morehead City (North Carolina)

Rent a beachfront cottage in Morehead City to catch some waves while catching up with your gal pals. This understated coastal town has a variety of shopping venues to explore, from boutiques to antique stores to olive oil shops. Curb your sweet tooth on some freshly-made fudge at The Fudge Factory in Beaufort. Discover new beers at Crystal Coast Brewing Company or sample some vino and grab a bite to eat at Promise’ Land Market. Need some pampering? Get manicures and/or massages at Blue Ocean Spa & Nails.

Keep in Touch: Discover the advantages of OnStar tech

This lovely bed and breakfast at 86 Cannon Street in Charleston is the setting for a few scenes in LOWCOUNTRY BOOMERANG… Do you enjoy staying at B&Bs, or do you prefer a hotel for traveling?#writerslife #LizTalbotMystery #LowCountry #Charleston pic.twitter.com/Js0sG2onC7 — Susan M. Boyer (@susanmboyer) June 26, 2019

Charleston (South Carolina)

Charming architecture, historical sites, breathtaking gardens, water vistas, and tasty food await you in Charleston. Reserve some rooms at 86 Cannon for vintage vibes. Amenities include original fireplaces, a nightly wine and cheese service, a third-floor library, and complimentary bicycles. Visit the Gibbes Museum of Art, wandering the Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, and browsing the shops along King Street. For dining and drinks, Husk has something to suit a variety of tastes; though make sure to make reservations ahead of time due to this place’s popularity. Bin 152 provides a spectrum of wines to choose from while The Gin Joint supplies an array of 1920s style gin cocktails and other mixed drinks.

Other great part of staycation: meals at special restaurants. Like wild halibut at 208 Talbot in St. Michael's MD. pic.twitter.com/UVyU8P5ulF — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 22, 2016

St. Michaels (Maryland)

Feast on Chesapeake seafood and Maryland crabs when you visit St. Michaels. The Inn at Perry Cabin provides a peaceful, waterfront setting to enjoy some quality girl time, as you immerse yourself in the fitness classes and spa services the venue offers. Sailing, boating, golfing, and tennis are a few other pastimes you can partake in. Rent bikes, kayaks, or paddleboards at Shore Pedal and Paddle to explore more of the town’s natural geography and wildlife. Grab a cup of joe at The Blue Crab or Blue Heron Coffee or a sweet treat from Justine’s Ice Cream Parlor. For a culinary escape, try 208 Talbot, Crepes by the Bay, or Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar.

Trip Prep: Ready your ride for road trips with new tires