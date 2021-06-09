No Comments

Gas Station Snacks Worthy of Your Road Trip

Stopping at the pump to fuel up is typically a task most drivers would rather avoid. But, when you open your mind to the interesting, dare I say delicious (maybe) snack possibilities at the gas station, you might look forward to your next pit stop.

Although every gas station has its unique sampling of snacks, most of them offer some if not all of the following categories.

Sweet

Candy, candy, candy. I find gas stations to offer an interesting mix of candy you won’t find anywhere else or haven’t seen in years (check the expiration dates on everything) and the newest candy available on the market, possibly even outpacing your beloved grocery store. So, you most likely will have your choice of sugar candy no matter what gas station you patronize. For me, though, if I were craving a sticky sweet glob of sugar that closely mimics fruit flavors you would find in the wild, I bypass the Skittles and Starburst just like Thrillist writer Morgan Olsen and instead reach for Mamba fruit chews.

Salty

When you are reaching for a salty snack, you might grab peanuts, pretzels, or maybe popcorn. The problem with these salty options is they will have you reaching for a drink in no time. That can lead to an unintended stop or at least an uncomfortable drive home. If I am willing to push my bladder to the limit or delay my road trip for an unplanned stop, my salty snack choice has to be Combos. There are several flavor combinations to choose from, but I vote for the cheddar cheese pretzel ones.

Grilled to perfection

Sometimes a snack just isn’t enough to keep you going on a road trip. If you need something more, Olsen has a tasty option for you to consider.

“Repeat after us: You are not above gas station taquitos. These cylindrical handheld treats beckon from the roller grill near the register. Go ahead and give in — whether you like ‘em stuffed with cheese and chicken or laced with jalapeno cream cheese,” she writes.

Caffeine

No offense to real coffee lovers out there who truly understand the value of a good cup of coffee, but my favorite coffee-like beverage is the syrupy sweet cappuccinos brewed to perfection by the weird little machines you can find in gas stations everywhere. The temperature is near scalding and the sweetness is more than any human should consume, and typically, by the last sip, my stomach hurts, but I cannot resist them.

The next time you are feeling puckish when you stop for gas before, during, or after your road trip, take a chance on the faire offered inside the station. You might find a new or familiar favorite that makes your drive even better.