No Comments

General Motors Adds 3,500 EV Charging Plugs to Facilities in US and Canada

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

Employees of General Motors will stress less over finding a charging station for their electric vehicles after work. Thanks to the addition of 3,500 new EV charging plugs in facilities in the U.S. and Canada, GM workers can hit the road fully charged.

The extra EV plugs are a continuation of the automaker’s efforts to simplify the logistics of EV-driving. Chevy Bolt EV drivers already use the updated myChevrolet app to pinpoint public charging locations across the country. But, GM knows that workplace charging access is a game-changer.

Return of a Powerhouse: GM to reintroduce three-cylinder engines

“Over 90 percent of EV owners charge either at home, at work or a combination of both,” said Rick Spina, vice president of EV/AV commercialization and infrastructure. “…we want to make it as convenient as possible for our employees to enjoy the rewards of EV ownership.”

GM doesn’t want to only help its employees, though. It wants to help EV drivers everywhere. By providing EV charging plugs at work, GM wants to inspire other companies to commit to workplace charging.

“Charging infrastructure is crucial to wider acceptance of EVs, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to improve it, both for our employees and for all our customers. We encourage other companies to do likewise,” said Mark Reuss, GM president.

The new charging locations will roll out according to employee demand later this year.

Available Now: 2020 Chevy Bolt EV

2020 Chevy Bolt EV specs

For 2020, the Chevy Bolt EV delivers an unprecedented range — 259 miles on a full charge. Plus, it has plenty of get-up-and-go with a rating of 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. Cargo room is plentiful to accommodate your shopping trips or weekend getaway. Simply fold down the rear seats to reveal approximately 56.6 cubic feet of empty space. The Chevrolet Infotainment System features a 10.2-inch diagonal color touch screen with smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.