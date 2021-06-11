No Comments

General Motors Offers a New Extended Limited Warranty

The 2022 Chevy Blazer

Photo: Chevrolet

General Motors is now offering an optional extended limited warranty. This can provide coverage for any new Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac model that is bought within select states.

What does the extended limited warranty entail?

The standard limited warranty for every Chevy and GMC vehicle along with 2020 model year and newer Buick vehicles lasts for 36 months or 36,000 miles. However, the available extended limited warranty allows you to get free repairs and maintenance at a General Motors dealership for 60 months or 60,000 miles.

2017 to 2019 Buick models as well as all Cadillac models have the standard limited warranty for 48 months or 50,000 miles. With an extended limited warranty, these vehicles have coverage for 72 months or 70,000 miles.

How can you get the warranty?

You can only select the extended limited warranty if you are buying one of the aforementioned vehicles brand new. Nevertheless, if you sell your vehicle while it still has coverage, the next buyer can continue to have that coverage. The warranty also does not apply if you are renting a vehicle.

To opt for the warranty, you must purchase your vehicle from a dealership located in a state other than Florida, California, Maine, or Minnesota. If you live in one of these four states, you can still travel to a different state to buy your new car and have the option of choosing the extended limited warranty.

The cost of this new warranty varies greatly from car to car, depending somewhat on the MSRP of the car itself. It ranges anywhere from $1,030 for a Chevy Cruze, Sonic, or Spark to $2,800 for every Cadillac model. Dealerships can also offer different prices if they wish.

If you plan on driving your vehicle for years to come, the extended limited warranty may be a good option. However, if you tend to switch vehicles every few years and consider yourself a safe driver, you may want to stick with your standard coverage instead.