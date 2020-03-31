No Comments

General Motors Wins 2020 ENERGY STAR Award

General Motors has received a significant accolade. As a 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence award winner, GM has earned the highest honor from the EPA. The automaker has been recognized for its efforts to promote a zero-emissions future nine times.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA principal deputy assistant administrator for air and radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

GM energy goals and accomplishments

The automaker’s dedication to a more sustainable future for the auto industry was in full force in 2010, when it declared an impressive goal for 2020. GM pledged to reduce its carbon intensity by 20 percent. This goal was not only achieved but also met early — in 2017. Last month, GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra revealed the company’s plans for the next 20 years. By 2030, the automaker’s U.S. facilities will source 100 percent renewable energy. By 2040, this goal will go global.

“The innovations and processes that have been brought forward to reduce energy intensity, the tools provided by the EPA and strong partnerships with others have been at the center of our success, and the inspiration to continuously improve,” said GM Chief Sustainability Officer Dane Parker.

The automaker has also participated in 16 energy treasure hunts. The efforts identified a potential 6 percent reduction in manufacturing energy. Eight of the automaker’s buildings have been certified with ENERGY STAR. An assembly plant in Canada and two of the company’s data centers also earned the certification.

Two GM facilities reduced energy intensity by 10 percent over five years as part of the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry. Another key accomplishment completed by GM last year is its ongoing, effective communication with its staff, partners, and investors about energy efficiency.