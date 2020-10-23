No Comments

Genesis G90 is AutoPacific’s Top Premium Luxury Car

Photo: Genesis Motor North America

The Genesis G90, the brand’s flagship luxury sedan, was twice recognized in the 2020 AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards. It was named the Most Satisfying Passenger Car as well as the top Premium Luxury Car.

To determine the winner of its awards, AutoPacific surveyed more than 73,000 new car and truck owners. It measured satisfaction across 27 unique vehicle attributes. Incredibly, the Genesis G90 scored highest among premium luxury cars in 22 of these 27 categories.

G90 owners were especially satisfied by the car’s exterior styling, passenger roominess, braking performance, power and acceleration, driver seat positioning and adjustability, ride comfort and quality, and warranty coverage.

“The recently facelifted G90 does indeed impress in so many areas, and the fact that it is the least expensive in its class makes its owners feel like they’ve made a truly smart purchase,” said AutoPacific.

This marks the fourth consecutive time the Genesis wins an AutoPacific VSA, meaning it has never failed to be ranked as the top premium luxury car since being launched in 2017.

“Genesis is still a new brand, but the G90’s performance in the AutoPacific 2020 New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey demonstrates our uncompromising focus on design, engineering and craftsmanship,” said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “The G90 exemplifies luxury and exceeds our clients’ expectations.”

Redesigned for 2020, the current G90 is equipped with a 12.3-inch split-screen navigation system, active noise cancellation technology, and a 420-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 engine. Inside, it makes generous use of leather, wood, and chrome.

For 2021, Genesis plans to add even more standard tech in its flagship sedan, including adaptive suspension and intelligent LED headlights. It will also get a special Stardust edition with a bespoke two-tone exterior intended to represent the “ultimate form of elegance.” We expect it to continue winning many awards in the future.