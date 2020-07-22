2021 Genesis G90 Adds New Tech, Limited Stardust Edition
Following a complete redesign for the 2020 model year, the 2021 Genesis G90 is offering up more standard technologies and a unique special edition.
All trim levels of the G90 are now equipped with the Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension. This technology helps the G90 maintain a smooth ride at all times by automatically adjusting suspension stiffness, steering stability, and tire grip even when road conditions are rough.
Every G90 model also gets the Intelligent Front-Lighting System. This is an advanced auto high-beam technology based on a series of individual LED lights that dim or brighten as needed, depending on the presence of other vehicles.
Along with these newly standard features, the G90 now provides Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist as an available option. This system is designed to emit a warning and apply the brakes to keep the vehicle from hitting pedestrians or objects while backing up.
For 2021, the G90 also comes in a special Stardust edition. This model features a bespoke two-tone paint job: carbon metal with sparkling pearl effects on the top half, and black on the bottom half. Inside, the G90 Stardust is outfitted with two-tone leather and metallic pore ash wood seats.
Per Genesis, this model’s appearance is meant to evoke “a scene with night sky full of stars hanging above a red carpet event where celebrities are showered with flashing red lights.”
“The G90 Stardust represents the ultimate form of elegance,” said SangYup Lee, the head of Genesis Global Design. “In that moment when you arrive at a red carpet event, nothing less is expected.”
Due to the time-intensive craftsmanship involved, the G90 Stardust is available only in a highly limited edition of 50. Global customers are out of luck, as this model will only be sold in South Korea.
Unlike the Stardust, other 2021 G90 trims will be much more widely available. The latest version of Genesis’ flagship sedan went on sale in South Korea earlier this month and should be available in the coming months at U.S. dealerships.
