Genesis’s GV90: The New Luxury SUV Ready to Take on Cadillac’s Escalade

As the brand continues to grow and build momentum globally, this new model promises to deliver top-tier luxury without the high price tag of its American rivals. Genesis’s move into the larger SUV segment is more than just a vehicle launch—it signals the brand’s ambition to redefine the future of automotive luxury.

The GV90 is the latest step in Genesis’s transformation from a niche automaker into a key player in the premium vehicle market. Since launching a decade ago, Genesis has made significant strides, particularly in the U.S., where its sales have grown by over 17 percent year over year in 2025. The GV90’s debut is strategically positioned to challenge long-established players like Cadillac, combining a refined design with advanced technology and an attractive pricing structure.

Genesis’s Big Leap into Full-Sized Luxury

Genesis’s entry into the full-sized SUV segment with the GV90 reflects the brand’s growing ambition. The GV90 will feature a three-row, seven-seat configuration, targeting high-end buyers who are typically drawn to competitors like the Cadillac Escalade, reports Newsweek.

The vehicle is designed to offer luxury and comfort on par with these premium models, but without the same steep price tag. This move comes at a time when Genesis’s global sales are on the rise, a trend particularly noticeable in the U.S., the brand’s strongest market.

According to Luc Donckerwolke, president and chief design officer of Hyundai Motor Group, the GV90’s goal is clear: “We want to offer customers the luxury of an Escalade, but not at that price.” The model will take cues from the Genesis X Gran Coupe Concept, emphasizing fine materials and high-end finishes to appeal to luxury consumers. Genesis has a clear vision of creating a vehicle that stands out in a crowded segment, combining elegance with performance.

The flagship Genesis GV90 will reportedly spawn an EREV variant in 2027 with around 745 miles (1,200 km) of range. In addition, the battery-electric variant of the CUV is expected to make its world premiere at the 2025 New York International Auto Show with eM underpinnings. #GV90 pic.twitter.com/UrwJ2eHucE — GearheadCole ⚙️ (@cole_marzen) April 14, 2025

Design and Features: Luxury Meets Performance

The design of the GV90 is a continuation of the brand’s dedication to luxury and sophistication. Drawing from the Genesis X Gran Coupe Concept, which is based on the G90 sedan, the GV90 will feature a sleek and elegant design, showcasing the potential of the next generation of Genesis interiors.

According to Donckerwolke, the GV90 will offer “the best of the best models” in terms of both interior and exterior detailing, which will include premium materials surpassing what Cadillac and other competitors currently offer.

The GV90 will also have a high-performance version, referred to as the Magma edition. While this model will focus on delivering more power and performance, it will still maintain the luxury elements that Genesis is known for.

Unlike the typical sports versions of vehicles, however, Donckerwolke emphasized that the Magma edition will not feature the signature orange color commonly seen in performance-oriented cars, but will instead incorporate orange detailing in a more subtle way. This attention to both performance and luxury is designed to appeal to a broad range of customers.

Genesis’s Expanding Global Presence

As Genesis prepares to launch the GV90, the brand is also focusing on expanding its presence in global markets. The company recently surpassed one million vehicles sold, and its year-over-year sales growth of 17.4 percent in 2025 underscores its increasing influence in the automotive industry. This success is not just driven by new models like the GV90 but also by the company’s strategic moves in areas like motorsports and brand partnerships.

In addition to vehicles, Genesis is making its mark in motorsports, with the Genesis Magma Racing team set to debut in the European Le Mans Series in 2026. The brand’s participation in high-profile events, like the Genesis Scottish Open and the Genesis Invitational, also reflects its growing prominence and appeal.

According to Donckerwolke, Genesis is aiming for a long-term, stable future, with expectations that the brand will continue to grow for decades to come, building on its strong foundation in both luxury and performance vehicles.