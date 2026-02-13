Genesis GV60: The ‘Lexus of Hyundai’ Arrives in France Ready to Take on Audi and BMW

Genesis, already present in the United States, Asia, and several European markets, is making its move into France in 2026, bringing three electric models, including the GV60. This marks an important step for the brand, which aims to position itself as a premium alternative in the growing electric vehicle market.

With its sleek design, advanced technology, and ultra-fast charging capabilities, the GV60 is set to compete with established players in the luxury electric SUV market, such as the Audi Q4 e-tron and BMW iX1.

A Striking Design That Sets It Apart

The Genesis GV60’s design immediately stands out in the crowded electric SUV market. Measuring 4.55 meters long, it competes directly with the Audi Q4 e-tron and BMW iX1, but its design leans more toward the premium end of the spectrum.

The vehicle’s exterior features distinctive design elements, including horizontal double-decker headlights, a large air intake at the front, and a dynamic roofline that slopes down toward the rear. The rear of the vehicle carries the same lighting signature as the front, enhancing its modern, cohesive look. The GV60’s drag coefficient of 0.27 is relatively low for an SUV, underscoring its aerodynamic efficiency.

The profile of the GV60 is reminiscent of the Tesla Model Y, with its fastback silhouette. Large alloy wheels ranging from 19 to 21 inches enhance its athletic stance, while the flush door handles contribute to the vehicle’s streamlined appearance. These design choices not only serve aesthetic purposes but also optimize performance by reducing drag.

Genesis GV60 – © Genesis

A Modern and Tech-Focused Interior

Inside, the GV60 continues its focus on advanced technology and luxury. The cabin is dominated by a massive 27-inch OLED screen, which combines both the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system into one seamless interface. This innovative screen design provides a modern and sleek look, while offering features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for connectivity. According to Auto Journal, this large screen is one of the standout features of the GV60, setting it apart from other models in its segment.

The GV60’s interior is also spacious, with a generous 2.90-meter wheelbase that provides ample legroom for rear passengers. The floating dashboard design, a departure from other Genesis models like the GV70, adds a futuristic feel to the cabin. However, the GV60’s boot space, at 432 liters, is relatively modest for a vehicle of its size, though it does come with an additional 52-liter front trunk (frunk), offering more storage flexibility. Despite this, the interior’s overall feel is one of luxury and cutting-edge design, making it a standout in its class.

Genesis GV60 Interior – © Genesis

Powerful Electric Performance and Cutting-Edge Charging Technology

Genesis offers the GV60 with three different powertrain options, each delivering impressive performance. The entry-level version features 229 horsepower and a 0-100 km/h time of 7.8 seconds, with a range of up to 561 kilometers, as reported by Frandroid. For those seeking more power, the 318-horsepower variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds and offers a range of 512 kilometers. The high-performance 490-horsepower version reaches 100 km/h in 4 seconds, with a range of 501 kilometers.

One of the most notable aspects of the GV60 is its ultra-fast charging capabilities. Thanks to Hyundai’s 800-volt architecture, the vehicle can charge from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes, using a maximum charging rate of 350 kW. This technology places the GV60 ahead of many competitors in terms of charging convenience, reducing downtime significantly. The GV60 will also feature a high-performance version, the GV60 Magma, which is expected to deliver 650 horsepower and a drift mode, inspired by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. This version is scheduled for release in mid-2026.

The GV60’s powerful motors, advanced charging system, and sleek design position it as a formidable competitor in the luxury electric SUV market. With a starting price of 54,680 euros in Germany, the vehicle is expected to be similarly priced in France when it launches in spring 2026. Despite its impressive features, the GV60’s production in South Korea may limit its eligibility for certain local incentives in France, potentially affecting its appeal to some buyers.