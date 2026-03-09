Genesis Is Bringing a 600+ HP Electric SUV to America This Summer to Take On BMW M and Mercedes-AMG

The arrival of the GV60 Magma is more than just a new trim level, it signals Genesis’ broader ambition in the performance space. Rather than creating a standalone sub-brand, Genesis is positioning Magma as a top-level performance designation that will appear on select models over the coming years. The goal is clear: to go up directly against BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.

The GV60 Magma doesn’t emerge from a vacuum. It shares its platform and most of its performance hardware with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, already considered one of the most engaging electric vehicles on the market. Where Hyundai leans into track-focused aggression, Genesis takes a different road, blending speed with refinement, and prioritizing luxury performance as its defining identity.

A Design Built to Stand Out

Genesis has been gradually revealing the GV60 Magma through social media teasers, and the first detail that commands attention is the Magma Orange paint. It’s a color that announces the car’s intentions before anything else.

The body is visibly wider and lower than the standard GV60, giving it a more planted, purposeful stance. Genesis added functional air breathers, a sharper front end, and a wing-style rear spoiler — all details that reinforce the car’s performance character. Completing the exterior are 21-inch wheels mounted with wide summer tires, filling out the arches with a presence that matches the power figures underneath.

The interior continues in the same direction. According to Genesis, the cabin follows the brand’s luxury-first philosophy but incorporates track-inspired elements: Magma-exclusive bucket seats, contrast stitching, and unique trim details give the space a sportier feel without compromising comfort. A Magma dial on the steering wheel serves as the gateway to dedicated drive modes, including GT and Sprint.

Drift Mode, Simulated Gears and a Performance Sound Design

Some of the GV60 Magma’s standout features center on how it delivers performance, not just how much of it there is. Drift Mode is among the most notable additions highlighted in Genesis’ teasers. It reshapes torque delivery to favor the rear wheels, while dialing back stability control to allow the driver to feel the car move more freely.

Beyond that, the GV60 Magma also gets simulated gear shifts and a dedicated performance sound design. These features mirror what Hyundai offers on the Ioniq 5 N, but as reported by Autoblog, Genesis frames them within a more refined, premium context, the difference in philosophy between the two brands made tangible through the driving experience.

The Magma dial and its associated modes aren’t just cosmetic additions. They represent a deliberate layer of driver engagement built into a car that otherwise leans heavily on luxury credentials.

Genesis GV60 Magma – © Genesis

Power Figures That Leave Little Room for Doubt

On the technical side, the GV60 Magma is the flagship of the entire GV60 range. It runs a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system drawing from an 84 kWh battery, producing 601 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque in standard operation.

Engage Boost Mode, and those figures climb. The GV60 Magma delivers a short burst of up to approximately 641 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque in that mode, with some numbers suggesting peak output can reach as high as 650 hp. These aren’t projected values, they reflect the specs Genesis has attached to the car globally, where the GV60 Magma is already positioned as the top of the GV60 lineup.

© Genesis

With a summer 2026 launch window confirmed for the US market, Genesis appears to be setting up the GV60 Magma as a statement vehicle, one designed to show what the Magma badge stands for, and what it promises for the models that will follow it.