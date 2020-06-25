No Comments

2020 Genesis G90 Overview

Photo: Genesis

Designated as the premium auto brand’s flagship sedan, the 2020 Genesis G90 boasts distinguished styling, powerful performance, and innovative features to accompany its luxurious and welcoming interior. As part of its complete redesign, this full-size car presents new design language, driver-friendly engineering, and a generous selection of fresh safety and infotainment technologies. The Genesis G90 is available in two trim levels: 3.3T Premium and 5.0 Ultimate.

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Performance

The G90 offers two engine choices. 3.3T Premium models receive a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 that puts out 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. 5.0 Ultimate models get a 5.0-liter V8 engine that makes 420 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed shift-by-wire automatic transmission with Shiftronic manual shift mode for greater responsiveness. Both trims can be configured as either RWD (standard) or AWD (optional). The G90 also comes with an adaptive control suspension, which features electronic damping control and intelligent drive mode for better handling and comfort.

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Exterior Features

The redesigned exterior of the G90 is characterized by the brand’s Athletic Elegance design language. The car’s overall look emphasizes long, low, and wide proportions. Diamond-inspired G-Matrix patterning is incorporated into the crest-shaped grille, LED headlights and taillights, and 19-inch alloy wheels. There’s also a hands-free smart power trunk for more convenient loading and unloading.

Photo: Genesis

Interior Features

The cabin of the G90 prioritizes relaxing ambience and high-quality craftsmanship. Active Noise Cancellation and power soft-close doors keep the driving experience peaceful and quiet. Flowing, horizontally oriented design gives the interior a spacious, minimalist feel. Leather, wood, and chrome surfaces convey an air of sophistication. The front seats are heated, ventilated, and covered in Nappa leather. The driver’s seat also offers 22-way power adjustability.

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Infotainment and Safety Tech

The G90 comes equipped with a wide range of standard infotainment and safety technologies. The 12.3-inch split-screen display offers standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, navigation, and over-the-air software updates. Also standard is a 17-speaker Lexicon audio system with Quantum Logic surround sound.

The G90 provides a wealth of advanced safety systems. A head-up display helps drivers keep their eyes on the road, while the Surround View Monitor gives a comprehensive view of the area around the sedan. Other key systems include Driver Attention Warning; Lane Keeping Assist with Lane Following Assist; Highway Driving Assist; a Blind-Spot View Monitor; and Collision-Avoidance Assist for forward crash, rear cross-traffic, and parking situations.

The 2020 Genesis G90 is available now at dealerships across the country, where it will soon be joined by other new Genesis models like the G80 midsize sedan and GV80 luxury crossover.