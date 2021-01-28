Get the Conversation Rolling with These Road Trip Questions
Your playlist is perfectly curated, your podcasts are at the ready, and you can’t wait to launch into your long list of audiobooks as you hit the open road. But, what about a conversation? Getting to know your road trip companions even more than you already do can be a rewarding focus of your journey. If you are unsure how to get the conversation rolling, try tossing out some of the following questions from the TheRoadTripExpert.com.
Revealing random inquiries
Random questions might reveal some interesting facts about your passengers or spark some entertaining storytelling. Ask if they believe in conspiracy theories, and if so, which ones and why. Or, what hobby they’ve been dreaming about trying and test their money management by asking them what item they purchased cost the most.
Top 3 lists
You know how annoying it is to be asked what your favorite movie, book, band, or song is. Because, picking just one is always frustratingly impossible. So, switch it up by asking your road trip buddies what their top three movies, books, bands, or songs are. Ask them what their three top favorite candy bars, desserts, and drinks are. Or, challenge them to just pick their top three celebrity crushes or superheores.
Look to the future
You might get a clearer understanding of your friends’ big dreams and goals when you ask them questions about the future. Although a dreaded question during a job interview, “the where do you see yourself in five years’ time” is less nerve-wracking and possibly more revealing (and honest) on a road trip with friends. Ask them to describe their dream home, job, and vacation, too.
Make them choose
Open-ended questions can reveal plenty, but would you rather questions like “Would you rather be able to read people’s thoughts for one day or be able to fly one day?” will make your passengers squirm. TheRoadTripExpert.com says you can take this line of questioning further by asking your passengers why after they answer.
These questions are sure to spark memorable conversations during your next road trip.
