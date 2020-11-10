No Comments

GM Adds 3,000 Tech Jobs to Help Achieve Electrification Goals

GM’s focus on electrification will impact hiring trends through the first quarter of 2021

Photo: GM

Introducing new electric models like the 2022 Bolt EUV isn’t the only step GM is taking to move closer toward an electric future. The automaker recently announced its plan to hire an extra 3,000 employees to bolster its IT, design, and engineering teams.

More jobs

GM’s staffing surge will advance its electric technologies and take its EVs to new heights

Photo: GM

According to The Detroit News’ Kalea Hall, the new roles will help strengthen GM’s current software workforce. Job titles will include controls engineers, electric system engineers, and infotainment software engineers. Other positions include developers for platforms like iOS, Android, and Java.

Per Ken Morris, VP of electric and autonomous vehicle programs at GM, many of the new roles will emphasize the brand’s autonomous technology, such as GM Super Cruise and OnStar systems. Other roles will focus on fine-tuning GM’s new Ultium platform for electric vehicle models.

An emphasis on electric and software tech

GM President Mark Reuss elaborated on the company’s current focus on hiring, which will continue through the first quarter of next year. “As we evolve and grow our software expertise and services, it’s important that we continue to recruit and add diverse talent.” He expressed that expanding the company’s tech jobs will not only help GM take the lead in the EV industry, but it will also help elevate the customer experience.

CEO Mary Barra corroborated Reuss’s comment. She mentioned GM’s push for tweaking its eco-friendly models and technologies. Per Hall, she claimed that the company will continue its progress toward a “zero-emissions future.” Developing and promoting Hydrotec hydrogen fuel-cell tech and Ultium EV tech are two key ways that the automaker will accomplish this.

