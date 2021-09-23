No Comments

GM and Amazon Add OnStar Guardian Skill to Amazon Alexa

The OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa

Photo: General Motors

General Motors has announced that it is teaming up with Amazon to offer the OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa. With this skill, you can now speak with an Emergency-Certified OnStar Advisor, using a compatible Alexa-enabled device while at home.

How does the OnStar Guardian skill work?

The OnStar Guardian platform aims to protect drivers on the road and now at home. To use the OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa, simply enable it on a compatible Alexa device and say, “Alexa, call for help,” near it. The device will then connect you with an OnStar Emergency-Certified Advisor, who is trained to provide assistance during home break-ins, fires, medical emergencies, and more crisis situations.

Beatrice Geoffrin, director, Amazon Alexa, said, “This hands-free Alexa skill makes it easy for customers to get help from OnStar’s Emergency-Certified Advisors when they need it. We hope this feature helps give families greater peace of mind throughout their day-to-day lives at home.”

The OnStar Guardian app

Photo: General Motors

GM currently offers an OnStar Guardian mobile app as well, which is another way to reach an advisor in emergencies. You can also request roadside assistance when needing a jump or running out of fuel. In addition, you and your family can share your locations and notify each other when you arrive at a destination. All you need to do is download the app on your Apple or Android device.

GM will only offer the OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa to select OnStar members at first. It will send these members an email detailing how to sign up for the skill. Then, at some point in 2022, everyone in the U.S. that has a compatible Alexa device, like an Echo, Echo Show, or Echo Dot, will have access to the feature too.