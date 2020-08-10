No Comments

GM and Girl Scouts Encourage Girls to Pursue STEM Careers

Mary Barra’s personal interest in engineering began at an early age

GM recently elaborated on its track record of encouraging youngsters to study STEM. Under Mary Barra’s leadership, the company gave a large grant to the Girl Scouts to equip girls with the resources they need to pursue STEM careers.

The partnership

With the NEW Automotive Engineering badges, Girl Scouts is preparing girls to be leaders! Join our epic virtual event featuring Mary Barra, Sylvia Acevedo and Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. Sign up: https://t.co/3PZxOlIL6G pic.twitter.com/YTPwuwaREc — gsmanitou (@gsmanitou1) August 5, 2020

According to Detroit Free Press contributor Jamie L. LaReau, GM gave$1 million to the organization to fund its development of STEM programming. The automaker also helped Girl Scouts establish an automotive engineering curriculum. Young participants can earn badges in the areas of vehicle manufacturing, engineering, and designing.

Barra and Acevedo’s personal interest in STEM

Both Barra and Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo, expressed their personal interest in and experience with STEM. In a webinar, Barra articulated how her passion for cars and engineering was inspired by her dad who worked for GM for nearly four decades. “I liked math and science in school and so engineering seemed like a natural pathway for me when I started college.”

Acevedo cites an overnight camping trip as a Girl Scout Brownie, and a conversation with a camp leader, as one of the earliest experiences that triggered her interest in astronomy. She soon embarked on a career trajectory that culminated with her position as an engineer with NASA. During this role, she wrote algorithms for the Voyager 2 spacecraft.

The two leaders articulated their endorsement of the new partnership that will help prepare the next generation of female STEM leaders. Acevedo refers to the field of engineering as “a doorway” for solving real-world problems. Barra expressed how the auto industry’s evolution has created a need for more talented automotive engineering professionals. She stated that GM needs more women with a STEM background to support future initiatives and products.

