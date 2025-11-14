GM Confirms New Small-Block V-8 in Two Displacements for Next-Gen Pickups and Performance Cars

The automaker is developing a new generation of small-block V-8s, and they’re coming in two different sizes—5.7 liters and 6.6 liters. The first units are expected to appear in 2027 models, starting with full-size pickups.

Announced earlier this year, the sixth-generation small-block V-8 represents a significant financial commitment from GM to retain combustion power in key vehicles. The company has pledged $888 million to develop the new engine family and has already designated $579 million to prepare its Flint Engine Operations facility for production. These engines are part of GM’s long-term strategy to serve customers who still prioritize traditional powertrains.

Even with a public goal to go all-electric by 2035, GM appears to be hedging that bet. As consumer adoption of electric vehicles drags behind expectations, the company is doubling down on what many drivers still want—reliability, performance, and the unmistakable character of a V-8.

Two Engine Sizes for Distinct Roles

According to Motor1, GM will produce the new V-8 in two displacements: a 5.7-liter version aimed at efficiency and a 6.6-liter variant focused on performance. The smaller engine is expected to appear in models such as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, while the larger version will likely serve higher-output applications like the Corvette or upcoming sedans such as the next-gen Cadillac CT5.

While exact power figures have not been released, GM has indicated the new engines will deliver more horsepower without increasing fuel consumption. That goal hinges on what the company refers to as “new combustion and thermal management innovations,” which are expected to reduce both emissions and fuel usage. This approach aligns with GM’s intent to modernize its combustion lineup without compromising on power or regulatory compliance.

GM 6.6L L8T V8 Engine Block – © GM

Production Begins With Pickup Lineup

The rollout for the new engine generation will begin in 2027, starting with GM’s full-size pickup trucks. That schedule comes more than a decade after the introduction of the current fifth-generation small block, which launched in 2013. The small-block architecture remains a cornerstone of GM’s vehicle lineup, and the automaker appears determined to keep it that way.

GM announced its engine plant investment in Flint, Michigan, back in 2023, specifically for the production of the sixth-generation V-8. This financial backing underlines GM’s confidence in sustained demand for large-displacement engines—especially among American consumers, where full-size pickups continue to dominate sales charts. The company’s decision comes even as it publicly maintains its commitment to a zero-emissions future.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing – © Jeff Perez

Power Expectations Based on Current Models

Although GM hasn’t shared performance specifications for the upcoming engines, the current range provides a useful baseline. The 5.3-liter V-8 now in use generates 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, while the 6.2-liter variant delivers 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. With the help of a supercharger, output can climb to 682 hp and 653 lb-ft, as seen in the Cadillac Escalade-V.

GM hasn’t confirmed if supercharged options will return, but it’s clear the new engines are meant to serve both high-performance and utility segments. The upcoming 6.6-liter engine is expected to offer increased output, potentially replacing or supplementing the roles of both current V-8 options. According to GM Authority, these developments ensure the small-block V-8 remains viable well into the 2030s.