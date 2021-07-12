No Comments

GM Delays Silverado/Sierra Refresh, Will Produce Stopgap ‘Limited’ Models

The refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 will be delayed

Photo: Chevrolet

Truck buyers who were hoping to purchase the refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 or GMC Sierra 1500 this fall will have to wait a little longer. That’s because both makeovers have been delayed.

Silverado Limited and Sierra Limited coming first

GM-Trucks.com reports that both pickups will initially be offered only as Limited models for 2022. These won’t include any significant new features. Instead, the 2022 Silverado Limited and Sierra Limited lineups are expected to simply carry over the Silverado and Sierra’s regular 2021 trim levels and options.

General Motors will begin production on the Silverado Limited and Sierra Limited in late September. That was originally the date for producing refreshed models.

Refreshed Silverado and Sierra to arrive later

The refreshed Silverado and Sierra will eventually arrive, but they’re likely to reach dealership lots very late in the 2022 model year, or even as 2023 models.

No details have been shared so far about the 2022 Sierra refresh, although more should be revealed later this month. We do know that the Silverado will receive a wide variety of updates. The Sierra will likely follow suit on most of them (with a GMC twist, of course).

Also delayed: a refresh for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

The Silverado’s exterior will get new design elements, wheel options, and paint colors. On the inside, the dashboard and center console will show off a redesigned look. The refreshed Silverado will also incorporate new electronic architecture and be available with Super Cruise hands-free driving tech. Finally, the Silverado lineup will add a new off-road ZR2 trim.

General Motors hasn’t given a reason for its 2022 truck delay. However, it likely has something to do with the global semiconductor shortage and the lingering fallout from last year’s COVID-19-related production disruptions.

