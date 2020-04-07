No Comments

COVID-19 Brings GM Sales Down 7.1 Percent in First Quarter

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was GM’s bestselling vehicle for the first quarter of 2020

Photo: Chevrolet

Like every other automaker dealing with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, General Motors experienced a significant drop in sales for March. Largely because of those losses, GM first quarter sales fell 7.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

The automaker noted that it’s making an extra effort to ease the vehicle buying process for customers during a time in which many people around the country are under stay-at-home orders.

“In this uncertain and challenging time, GM and our strong network of dealers are here to help, offering concierge service, providing courtesy transportation to customers in need, and offering home delivery where permissible,” said Kurt McNeil, GM’s vice president of sales operations.

McNeil also pointed out that prospective buyers can take advantage of Shop Click Drive, a GM online portal that lets customers browse and select vehicles, arrange payment, and schedule delivery.

More on Shop Click Drive: A safe and convenient way to buy your next vehicle

The Cadillac CT5 sold 3,000 units in its first full quarter at dealerships

Photo: Cadillac

Across its four major brands, GM vehicle sales totaled 618,335 for the first quarter. Here’s a look at key sales data for each one:

GM first quarter sales: Chevrolet

Chevrolet’s first quarter losses were the smallest of any GM brand. The brand sold 435,422 vehicles for a decrease of just 3.8 percent. Its biggest seller, as usual, was the Silverado 1500. This model made a big gain of 33.6 percent and sold 112,925 units.

Other models that made gains included the Spark (45.6 percent), the Bolt EV (36.1 percent), and the Silverado HD (4.2 percent). The Equinox SUV came in second in total sales with 73,453 but was down 17 percent.

GMC

GMC sold 118,718 vehicles in the first quarter for a decline of 5.5 percent. The Sierra 1500 truck led the way with 39,841 sales — a 27.3 percent gain. The Sierra HD was up, too, with a 42.5 percent increase. However, all other GMC models posted losses for the quarter.

Cadillac

Cadillac managed 30,325 sales in the first quarter, but that total amounted to a 15.8 percent loss. None of the brand’s models made gains, although the all-new CT5 sold 3,000 units in its first full quarter of availability.

Buick

Buick totaled 33,870 first quarter sales for a 34.7 percent loss. All of the brand’s vehicles lost ground, except for the all-new Encore GX, which sold 2,601 units in its first partial quarter on the market.

Dashboard Decoder: What do your vehicle’s warning and indicator lights mean?