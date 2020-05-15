No Comments

GM Introduces CLEAN Program for Dealerships Nationwide

GM wants to make sure you feel safe and stay healthy while shopping for a new vehicle or servicing your current one

Yesterday, GM officially announced its CLEAN program. Its goal is to establish a clean environment for all GM dealerships, so both customers and staff feel confident doing business as COVID-19 restrictions start to lift.

Dealers in GM’s CLEAN program will implement stringent cleaning processes recommended by the CDC

Photo: The News Wheel

About the CLEAN initiative

Per CNET’s Sean Szymkowski, the CLEAN program provides GM dealers with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to keep facilities germ-free on a daily basis. Dealerships who participate in this voluntary initiative will commit to sanitizing all vehicles it sells and services according to CDC protocols. They will also establish strict cleaning procedures for high-traffic areas.

Barry Engle, executive VP and president of GM, expressed how the new program should boost consumer confidence and encourage them to visit dealerships during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We know that our customers’ expectations have changed and that more will need to be done to meet those expectations. […] Our engineering, service, and sales teams have worked closely with our dealer network to develop a program that follows best practices regarding the delivery of new, used, or serviced vehicles.”

How to know if a GM dealer is in the CLEAN program

Call your local GM dealer or check out their social media sites to find out if they’re a part of the CLEAN program

As stated before, the CLEAN program is something that GM is encouraging rather than requiring dealerships to adopt. If you’re wondering if your local GM dealership is participating in the initiative, look at their customer-facing messaging, as Autoblog’s Zac Palmer suggests. Dealerships are going to want to communicate this information to customers, so they feel safe and confident when visiting.

Some of GM’s brands have also made it easier to confirm if a local dealer has joined the CLEAN initiative. For instance, you can visit the Chevrolet website and use the search function to find a participating dealer near you.

