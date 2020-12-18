No Comments

GM Introduces New ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts Packaging

The new ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts packaging

Photo: General Motors

General Motors has announced that it’s offering all-new packaging for ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts. The automaker is upgrading the packaging in an attempt to strengthen its parts brands and increase sales.

Why is GM changing the packaging?

ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts offer components for powertrains, repairs, maintenance, and collisions. By gaining new packaging, the brands now have a more consistent image across the globe, making it easier for you to differentiate between GM parts and other parts on the market.

GM internal studies have also found that vehicle purchase loyalty and service lane loyalty have a direct correlation. Accordingly, the automaker may be able to boost sales overall by improving its product packaging and offering high-quality parts to GM service technicians.

Plus, in the U.S., the average age of light vehicles has grown to 11.9 years, according to IHS Markit. This age growth may, in turn, cause more demand for parts and provide GM with the opportunity to further increase its share in the parts market.

ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts

Photo: General Motors

What does the new packaging entail?

The new packaging for each GM product includes graphics and color-coding that are internationally relevant. The packaging also has multi-language translations of product information and Universal Product Codes to assist sellers.

The packaging more clearly indicates that a product is a GM Original Equipment part rather than a part that simply meets OE specifications. This makes it more convenient for you to find the exact parts you need. Each GM part also has added new security features to help prevent you from accidentally buying a counterfeit item.

During the fall season, ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts began introducing the new packaging in North America. In 2021, the brands will start using it globally as well. The upgraded packaging is just one of the many steps GM is taking to rebrand its parts brands in 2021.