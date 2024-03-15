No Comments

GM Is Nearly Doubling the Size of Its Super Cruise Road Network

Photo: General Motors

General Motors vehicles equipped with Super Cruise can now travel farther than ever while taking advantage of this advanced hands-free driving technology. GM recently announced a major expansion of the Super Cruise network, which will soon grow to cover 750,000 miles of compatible highway across the United States and Canada.

750,000 miles of hands-free driving

Right now, Super Cruise can be used on about 400,000 miles of road — primarily divided highways and major routes. The new expansion will come close to doubling the network’s mileage throughout 2024 and 2025, mostly by adding minor highways and roads that link smaller cities, rural towns, and outlying areas. All Super Cruise-equipped vehicles except the Cadillac CT6, Cadillac XT6, and Chevrolet Bolt EUV will get updates for this expanded 750,000-mile network as it rolls out.

To help Super Cruise operate in a safe and worry-free manner, GM carefully scans eligible routes with precision LiDAR. It then uses this mapping data in combination with radar, cameras, and GPS to help Super Cruise-equipped vehicles navigate curves and stay centered in their lane — all without the help of a driver’s hands on the wheel.

According to GM, its vehicles have driven more than 160 million accident-free miles while using Super Cruise. That’s at least partially because it’s not a system that lets drivers disengage or turn their attention to other things. When Super Cruise is turned on, it uses tracking software to make sure the driver’s head and eyes remain oriented toward the road. If it detects distraction or flagging attention, it will deliver an escalated series of warnings, shut off the system, and guide the vehicle to the side of the road.

GM has increased Super Cruise’s functionality as well as its range over the past few years. For example, it’s added automatic and on-demand lane changes, hands-free trailering, and features that let drivers briefly adjust or take over steering without needing to reset the system.

Super Cruise is currently available for a wide range of GM vehicles. These include the new 2024 GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, and all-electric models like the Chevy Blazer EV and the GMC Hummer EV.