No Comments

GM is Reshuffling its Workforce to Meet Production Demand

GM’s trucks and SUVs are currently in high demand

Photo: GMC

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the fact that auto assembly lines are running at all is a small miracle. After a tough spring, many plants have begun the slow process of safely resuming production. However, it’s difficult to produce vehicles when there are few workers available to make that production happen. This is the problem that General Motors is currently facing. While assembly lines may be running, the workforce at key plants is lacking. In order to meet production demand, GM has instituted a new plan to get things back on track.

A History of Innovation: Nothing can beat GM

How GM will meet production demand

A quick look at the number of employed workers at GM’s major plants shows how serious the situation is. On average, a quarter of these plants’ workforces are currently laid off, many for COVID-related reasons. With fewer bodies on assembly lines, the output of these plants will quickly diminish. That’s why GM has put a bold plan of recovery into action.

The strategy goes like this: during the beginning of the pandemic, hundreds of GM plant workers were laid off. Many of the smaller plants these employees worked in produce vehicles that are not currently in high demand. As of right now, trucks and SUVs are the automaker’s biggest sellers. In order to meet production demand at their larger plants, GM is currently employing these laid-off workers. Instead of not being paid to manufacture low-demand vehicles like Cadillacs and GMC Acadias, these workers will be given the chance to work on trucks and SUVs.

This plan has not only allowed GM to hit most of its daily manufacturing quotas, but has kept GM workers employed during this difficult time. So far, this reshuffling has resulted in plants like the Flint, Michigan, facility running at full capacity.

Your Off-road Adventure Awaits: Preparing your GM truck

GM intends to continue implementing this strategy through August. Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more news on GM’s COVID recovery as it becomes available.