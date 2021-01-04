No Comments

GM Shines in J.D. Power 2020 Sales Satisfaction Index

2021 GMC Canyon Denali

Photo: General Motors

All four General Motors brands placed well ahead of their segment average in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study. GMC and Buick placed second and third respectively among mass-market brands for overall customer satisfaction.

A Satisfying Truck: New GMC Hummer EV launches later this year with Edition 1

GMC and Buick finished behind No. 1 mass-market brand MINI with respective scores of 804 and 803 out of a possible 1,000. The top three were the only mass-market brands to finish with a score over 800. Chevrolet finished in the eight spot with a score of 787, ranking above the industry average of 784.

In the luxury rankings, Cadillac finished in fourth with a score of 825 — just two points behind top brand Lincoln. Mercedes-Benz and Lexus tied for second place at 826, and Cadillac tied with Infiniti and Porsche for the fourth-place spot. The top six brands were the only luxury options to finish with a score better than the segment average of 816.

What is the J.D. Power SSI Study?

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study, in its 35th year, ranks brands based on customer satisfaction. The survey, conducted from July-October 2020, took into account responses from 35,816 new-vehicle buyers. The SSI Study also takes into account the opinions of rejecters, or customers who started shopping at one place but ultimately went with a different dealership or auto brand.

Buyer satisfaction in the 2020 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study is determined by six factors: delivery process, dealership personnel, the process of working out a deal, filling out paperwork, the dealership facilities, and the dealership’s website. Among rejecters, J.D. Power weighs salespeople, vehicle price, negotiation process, dealership facilities, and inventory.

One of Chevy’s Most Pleasing: New 2021 Silverado 1500 adds a six-function Multi-Flex Tailgate