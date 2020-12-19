No Comments

GM First Automaker to Join OneTen Coalition

GM is one of the founding members of the OneTen coalition

Photo: General Motors

General Motors is the first automaker to join the OneTen coalition, an effort that seeks to provide jobs and career advancement for 1 million Black Americans by 2030. GM is one of 37 founding companies that are part of the initiative at launch.

How Chevy Stacks Up: Putting the Equinox head-to-head against the new Ford Escape

OneTen aims for 1 million jobs in 10 years

According to OneTen, the objective is not simply to place Black workers in jobs. The goal is to empower individuals without four-year college degrees by upskilling them and providing them opportunities for upward economic mobility. OneTen will connect member companies with nonprofits and talent recruiters who will help them meet goals for hiring and create more equitable workplaces.

“This is a moment in time for Americans to move past our divisions to come together and reach our full potential as a nation. Our country’s workforce of the future will be an increasingly diverse one,” said OneTen co-founder Ken Frazier. “Through the creation of one million jobs for Black Americans over the next 10 years, OneTen has the potential to address persistent inter-generational gaps in opportunity and wealth.”

Frazier co-founded OneTen with partners Ken Chenault, Charles Phillips, Ginni Rometty, and Kevin Sharer. Each is a well-traveled executive with strong business acumen and a passion for diversity. Frazier is the chairman and CEO of Merk; Chenault is the managing director of General Catalyst; Phillips is a managing partner at Recognize as well as chairman of the Black Economic Alliance; Rometty is the executive chair at IBM; and Sharer is the former CEO of Amgen and was a member of the faculty at the Harvard Business School.

GM is one of the founding companies and the only current automaker represented in the coalition. OneTen notes that additional members will join as the project grows, opening the door for other automakers to take part. Companies joining GM as founding members of OneTen include AT&T, Lowe’s, Nike, Target, and Verizon.

The OneTen initiative kicks off in January.

In the Market for a Truck? Why the Chevrolet Colorado might just be your best bet