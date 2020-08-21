No Comments

GM Makes New Workplace Safety Technology Publicly Available

The latest GM innovations for workplace safety

Photo: General Motors

To protect its employees during the coronavirus pandemic, General Motors has developed new workplace safety technology. Better yet, the automaker has made these innovations available to the public so that any office, school, or manufacturing plant can keep safe.

Staying Safe This Summer: Tips for driving during a rainstorm

The thermal scanning kiosk

Many workplaces, including GM facilities, require workers to have their temperature checked before they can begin their shift. To make this process quicker, GM created a new software code that automates the temperature evaluation.

All an employee has to do is stand in front of an infrared thermal camera, and the system will check their skin temperature in just one or two seconds. This system is effective, even when an employee is wearing a face mask.

Employee contact tracing

GM has been working to make Covid Watch a better application for contact tracing in the workplace. The automaker has enhanced the application by improving performance on Android and iOS devices as well as adding Bluetooth beacon support and real-time social distance alerts.

In addition, GM is currently testing out a mobile app that would conveniently list every app user that a worker has been in contact with. This app would also measure the distance between each user and give alerts to encourage social distancing.

The Touchless Print app

Employees can now print documents without ever having to touch the printer, thanks to the new Touchless Print mobile web application. Instead of using a printer’s control panel, an employee can simply scan a QR code with their smartphone. GM facilities around the world are utilizing this app, and the open-source software has been released publicly.

Stay Informed While at Home: Chevrolet releases the Bolt EV Academy video series online

The development of the new workplace safety technology is just the latest action GM has taken to protect its employees during the pandemic. GM has also produced personal protective equipment, like face shields and masks, along with critical care ventilators.