No Comments

GM, Pilot Flying J Plan National EV Fast Charging Network

Photo: General Motors

General Motors is rolling out a series of new electric vehicles like the Chevy Silverado EV, the Chevy Equinox EV, and the GMC Hummer EV — and the automaker knows that success depends in part on plentiful charging facilities so EV owners can travel with confidence. That’s why GM is teaming up with Pilot Flying J to build a major network of DC fast charging stations all across the United States.

The Chevrolet SUV Lineup: From the Trailblazer to the Suburban, there’s something for everyone

GM and Pilot Flying J plan to add 2,000 charging stalls at as many as 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers in all areas of the country, including rural and suburban communities that currently have fewer EV charging options. The more fast chargers GM can offer in underserved areas and along key cross-country routes, the easier it will be to overcome potential customers’ range anxiety and encourage more people to adopt EVs.

The stalls will be run by EVgo eXtend and offer charging capabilities of up to 350kW. Many will offer canopies and pull-through design for extra convenience — along with a long list of Pilot and Flying J travel center amenities. They’ll be open to all compatible vehicles, but GM EV owners can qualify for perks like charging reservations and discounts, quicker Plug and Charge access, and route-planning services through GM apps.

Photo: General Motors

“We are committed to an all-electric, zero-emissions future, and ensuring that the right charging infrastructure is in place is a key part of the puzzle,” said GM CEO Mary Barra. “With travel centers across North America, Pilot Company is an ideal collaborator to reach a broad audience of EV drivers.”

This joint project with Pilot Flying J is just one piece of a larger EV charging accessibility puzzle for GM. Over the next several years, the automaker aims to build another 3,250 EVgo charging stalls in major metro areas, put in up to 40,000 chargers in local communities with GM dealers, and help drivers access over 100,000 chargers across North America.