GM Goes All-In on EVs, Plans 30 New Models by 2025

The GMC Hummer EV is one of 30 new GM electric vehicles in the works

Photo: GMC

General Motors’ electric vehicle plans were already ambitious. Now, the automaker plans to broaden its efforts even further, promising $7 billion more in spending and a total of 30 all-electric vehicle launches by the close of 2025.

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra divulged the company’s expanded commitment to EVs at last week’s Barclays Global Automotive Conference.

“Climate change is real, and we want to be part of the solution by putting everyone in an electric vehicle,” said Barra. “We are transitioning to an all-electric portfolio from a position of strength and we’re focused on growth. We can accelerate our EV plans because we are rapidly building a competitive advantage in batteries, software, vehicle integration, manufacturing, and customer experience.”

GM engineer Mei Cai holds a second-generation Ultium battery cell prototype

Photo: Steve Fecht for General Motors

A look at upcoming GM EVs

Out of the 30 EVs that GM will introduce by 2025, at least two-thirds will be sold in North America. Each GM brand — GMC, Buick, Chevrolet, and Cadillac — will have EV options for a variety of segments and price points.

The rollout of GM electric models will start with the 2022 GMC Hummer EV toward the end of 2021. The Cadillac Lyriq will arrive in the first quarter of 2022. At least 10 other models are already on the development schedule, too. These include three GMC vehicles, two Buicks, four Chevrolets (including an electric pickup), and three Cadillacs.

GM says advances in its new Ultium technologies are speeding up the EV development process and making the company’s strategy more viable. Second-generation Ultium battery packs boast doubled energy density and could help EVs travel up to 450 miles on one charge.

New Ultium technology is also expected to lower battery costs by 60 percent compared to what’s currently available. This, plus the flexibility of the Ultium platform, could reduce the price of GM EVs so they’re more competitive with gas models.

Looking for more details about GM’s EV efforts? See our coverage of the Hummer truck, the Lyriq crossover, and other future models.