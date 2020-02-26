No Comments

GM Ranks as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 2020

Mary Barra credited the company’s amazing staff as the reason for it securing a place on the World’s Most Ethical Companies of 2020 list

Each year, The Ethisphere Institute releases its annual list of World’s Most Ethical Companies. This year, GM placed on the 2020 list along with 131 other international companies across different segments.

The organization commended GM for its “Vision Zero” commitment to significantly lower accident fatalities, traffic congestion, and emissions. It praised the company for increasing the percentage of sustainable materials used in vehicles. It also affirmed GM’s progress toward the goal of getting all of its global electricity from renewable sources by 2040.

More praise for GM

GM continues to move closer to a more eco-friendly environment and sustainable practices

Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich congratulated GM for ranking on the list. “This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good.”

GM CEO Mary Barra expressed pride in the company’s achievement, which she attributes to GM’s talented staff. “At General Motors, we are determined to lead the automotive industry in creating a world with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion, and to do it with integrity. This recognition […] is a testament to the men and women of General Motors who are committed to doing the right thing, even when it’s hard.”

More about the award

Its commitment to switching to renewable energy sources to reduce emissions is just one of the reasons why GM earned a place on The Ethisphere Institute’s list

Photo: Jondaar_1/Flickr

The World’s Most Ethical Companies ranking is now in its 14th year. To compile the annual list, The Ethisphere Institute evaluates companies based on four categories: Ethics and Compliance Program, Culture of Ethics, Corporate Citizenship and Responsibility, Governance, and Leadership and Reputation. It ranks companies based on their answers to a 200-question assessment it sends award applicants.

We commend GM for its recent recognition. It will be interesting to watch the automaker in the days ahead as it moves closer to its “zero emissions” goal. To learn more about GM’s electric vehicle achievements, read this article here.