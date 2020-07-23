No Comments

GM Report Includes Plans for 12 Future EVs

GM’s EV plans include two Hummer models: a truck and an SUV

Photo: General Motors

GM has promised to introduce 20 new EVs by 2023. The automaker’s annual sustainability report — released last week — provides a glimpse of how it intends to go about building this expanded portfolio of electric vehicles.

The General Motors report notes that the company plans to put more than $20 billion toward electric and autonomous vehicles between now and 2025, concentrating on a wide range of models that appeal to the greatest possible number of customers.

All four of GM’s major U.S. brands figure into the automaker’s plans. The report notes at least 12 upcoming EV models spread among these brands. They’ll largely be built on GM’s new modular EV platform, which is flexible enough to allow for widely varied designs and sizes based on the needs and personality of each brand.

Buick EVs

The GM report notes two upcoming all-electric Buick models, neither of which has been named yet. One will be an SUV designed to provide plenty of passenger and cargo space. The other will be a more athletically proportioned crossover.

GMC EVs

EV plans for GMC revolve around the revived Hummer brand. GM has already announced plans for a 1,000-horsepower Hummer EV pickup, and it’s also planning to build an off-road-friendly Hummer EV SUV based on the truck model.

The Lyriq is one of at least five upcoming Cadillac EVs

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac EVs

Cadillac has at least five upcoming EVs, the most of any GM brand. The previously announced Lyriq is being touted as a relatively mainstream crossover and should be the first new GM EV to hit dealerships. The luxury brand is also planning an electric three-row family SUV, an XT4-sized “attainable luxury” crossover, and a full-size electric SUV based on the Escalade. The Celestiq, a hand-assembled ultra-luxury EV with a potential price tag of $200,000, is also in the works.

Chevrolet EVs

Springboarding off the Bolt EV, Chevrolet has three more electric vehicles on the way: a midsize SUV, a full-size pickup with more than 400 miles of range, and the Blazer-inspired Bolt electric utility vehicle.

GM is making a heavy bet on electrification — and an all-electric future — over the next few years, and these 12 models will go a long way toward transforming the automaker’s ambitious plans into reality.