GM Reveals Three New Motors for Ultium-Based EVs

The stators of the three motors

Photo: General Motors

General Motors President Mark Reuss unveiled three new motors during the 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference. GM will add these motors to its upcoming Ultium-based EVs, which will range from work trucks to sports cars.

A 62-kilowatt all-wheel-drive assist motor, a 180-kilowatt front-drive motor, and a 255-kilowatt rear- and front-drive motor are all included in the Ultium Drive unit. GM used similar manufacturing strategies, design principles, and tooling when creating these motors. However, while the 180- and 255-kilowatt units are more eco-friendly permanent magnet motors, the 62-kilowatt unit is an induction motor.

The GMC Hummer EV

Photo: GMC

A single Ultium-based EV can use up to three electric motors. For instance, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV will have three 255-kilowatt units, which will deliver 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. It will have the capabilities to drive both on and off the road.

GM engineers at the Global Technical Center, Milford Proving Ground, and Global Propulsion Systems created a software for the motor controllers that can meet the propulsion needs of a variety of vehicles. They did so by using virtual, computer-assisted engineering and found the optimal solutions for distributing torque in three-motor vehicles. GM will be able to reuse the software in different vehicles as it adds new EVs to its lineup.

Photo: GMC

Engineers also developed a software for important power electronics components such as the power inverter module. This enables the Hummer EV to go from 0 to 60 mph in about three seconds. Currently, the inverter and many other electronics sit outside of EV drive units. However, moving forward, GM will integrate these parts right inside the Ultium Drive units of EVs. The Ultium-based vehicles will accordingly have simpler and more affordable designs.

GM will officially debut its all-new EV motors and power electronics in Ultium Drive units on the 2022 Hummer EV. You will be able to purchase this pickup sometime this fall.