GM Rules the Pickup Market, Thanks to Silverado Sales

Sales for the 2020 Silverado have boosted GM to the top spot in the U.S. pickup market

When it comes to the popular pickup truck segment, General Motors is far from the only name in the game. Fiat Chrysler’s Ram and Ford’s F-150 are all massively popular, with the F-150 being the best-selling pickup nameplate of all time. All of these GM competitors remain big sellers each year, with the Ram outselling GM’s pickup offerings in the first quarter of 2019. While many analysts and investors were worried that GM might be losing ground in the full-size truck segment, those fears can now be put to rest. Currently, GM rules the pickup market, beating out both Fiat Chrysler and Ford. And it’s all due to the Chevy Silverado.

Why GM rules the pickup market

Looking back, any concerns about General Motors’ performance in the pickup segment seem misplaced. Despite Fiat Chrysler’s Ram brand moving from third place in American pickup sales and outselling the Silverado, Chevy’s other trucks sold better. The Sierra remained in second place behind Ford’s offerings, still beating the Ram. By 2020, impressive sales saw the Silverado recover. By passing both Fiat Chrysler and Ford to join the Sierra, the Silverado gave GM the top spot in the U.S. pickup truck market.

GM’s rough start in early 2019 may have been due in part to a manufacturing transition. Supply constraints related to GM’s new truck architecture slowed down production, and saw fewer trucks delivered. Despite this, GM delivered 807,923 full-size trucks in the U.S. by the end of 2019. By the end of 2020’s first quarter, GM had delivered a whopping 197,743 full-size trucks. This gives GM a slight but impressive lead over Ford’s best-selling F-Series for the beginning of 2020.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the auto industry has seen closed factories and reduced sales over the last few months. GM has shifted their focus to producing face masks for front-line workers. With any luck, production on the Silverado, Sierra, and other GM vehicles will resume in the coming weeks.