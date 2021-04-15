No Comments

GM Sales Rise 4 Percent in First Quarter

The Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

General Motors started 2021 on a positive note, posting a solid 4 percent sales increase for the first quarter. The news was even better for retail sales, which were up 19 percent.

Across its Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC brands, GM sold 642,250 units over the first three months of the year. Cadillac, Buick, and GMC achieved overall sales increases for the quarter, and all four brands increased their retail numbers compared to the same period in 2020.

“Over the last year, our dealers, supply chain, and manufacturing teams have gone above and beyond to satisfy customers as demand for GM products rose sharply,” said GM Executive Vice President Steve Carlisle. “The great teamwork continues. Sales are off to a strong start in 2021, we are operating our truck and full-size SUV plants at full capacity, and we plan to recover lost car and crossover production in the second half of the year where possible.”

The Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet sales

Although Chevrolet’s overall sales total of 427,950 represented a 1.7 percent decrease, the brand also reported a 13 percent retail sales increase. Chevy’s three-row SUVs had an especially strong quarter. Tahoe sales rose 12.9 percent, while the Suburban was up 17.4 percent and the Traverse gained 26.4 percent. The Bolt EV had an impressive quarter as well, surging 53.7 percent. Another strong performer: the Trailblazer, which is already Chevy’s third most popular SUV after less than a year on the market.

The Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

Buick sales

Buick sales totaled 45,784 and grew 35.2 percent for the quarter, including a 43 percent gain for the retail side. Sales for the Encore GX SUV exploded 608.8 percent, making it the brand’s most popular vehicle by far. Meanwhile, sales were up 51.1 percent for the Envision and 21.3 percent for the Enclave.

The GMC Canyon

Photo: General Motors

GMC sales

GMC notched 131,239 sales for the quarter — a 10.5 percent increase. Retail sales were up 23 percent. Top gainers included the Canyon truck (59.4 percent), Sierra HD truck (34.1 percent), Yukon (31.2 percent), and Acadia (12.8 percent).

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac sales

Cadillac moved 37,277 units in the first quarter. That was good for a 22.9 percent overall increase and a 43 percent retail increase. The Escalade gained the most at 75.1 percent. The CT5 sedan was up 45.8 percent and the XT6 SUV managed an 18.1 percent increase.

As the year progresses and the economy continues to strengthen, GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg is predicting even more of an increase in demand for vehicles. This should put GM in a strong position to build on each brand’s first-quarter sales success.