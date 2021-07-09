No Comments

GM Sales Soar 40 Percent in Second Quarter

The Chevy Silverado 1500 was GM’s top-selling vehicle in the second quarter

Photo: Chevrolet

The second quarter of 2021 was an especially good one for General Motors. The automaker’s brands combined for 688,236 sales, a 40 percent gain compared to the same period in 2020.

Boosted by soaring consumer demand, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac each posted strong sales gains for the quarter. Chevrolet and GMC combined to capture nearly 41 percent of all U.S. full-size pickup sales from April to July.

“The agility and creativity of our supply chain, purchasing, engineering, and manufacturing teams, in collaboration with our suppliers and dealers, have helped us continue to satisfy customers and gain market share in some of the highest-demand segments of the market,” said Kurt McNeil, GM’s U.S. vice president of sales operations.

Chevy Trailblazer second-quarter sales were up nearly 250 percent

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet sales

Chevrolet led the way for GM with 433,155 quarterly sales — a 30.5 percent increase. The brand’s bestseller was, of course, the Silverado 1500 truck. It moved 117,275 units for a 31.1 percent increase. The Silverado lineup as a whole totaled 164,731 sales and was up 34.5 percent. Other big gainers for Chevrolet included the Bolt EV and EUV (350.9 percent), Trailblazer SUV (248.5 percent), and Traverse SUV (103.4 percent).

The Sierra 1500 was GMC’s second-quarter bestseller

Photo: GMC

GMC sales

GMC sales were up 50.4 percent thanks to a total of 153,025 units moved. The Sierra truck lineup was responsible for nearly half of those sales — 75,495, to be precise — and achieved a 40.3 percent increase. The Yukon SUV gained 126.3 percent, while the Acadia SUV was up 72.3 percent.

Buick Encore GX sales rose nearly 184 percent for the second quarter

Photo: Buick

Buick sales

Buick notched 65,927 sales to improve on 2020 by a whopping 85.6 percent. Sales for every Buick SUV model soared except for the aging Encore. The Encore GX was the top performer, selling 26,244 units for a 183.5 percent increase. The Enclave was up 102.5 percent, while the Envision rose 97 percent.

The Cadillac CT4 nearly tripled its second-quarter sales

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac sales

With 36,129 vehicles sold for the quarter, the Cadillac luxury brand posted a 55.1 percent increase. The Escalade SUV sold the most — 10,874 units for a 120.3 percent gain. The XT5 SUV was right behind with 10,573 sales and an 82.8 percent increase. Another big gainer for Cadillac was the CT4 sedan, which jumped 289.7 percent.

