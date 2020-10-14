No Comments

GM: Sales Trending Positive Despite Slow Third Quarter

The Buick Encore GX was one of GM’s hottest sellers in the third quarter

Photo: Buick

General Motors reported a slow third quarter, with sales down nearly 10 percent year-over-year. However, the automaker noted that sales actually went up in the final month of the quarter as vehicle supply caught up with demand.

Buick’s Newest SUV: Get the details on the bestselling 2020 Encore GX

In total, GM moved 665,192 units for the third quarter, compared to 738,638 units sold over the same period of time in 2019.

“Our dealers are doing exceptionally well utilizing a combination of customer-facing online technologies — such as Shop. Click. Drive. — and showroom sales to deliver vehicles safely to our customers. This is contributing to retail share gains while we continue to refill the pipeline,” said Kurt McNeil, GM’s vice president of U.S. sales operations.

As GM looks to continue rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s a look at quarterly sales numbers for each of its brands.

Ready for a New Ride? Here’s how a vehicle trade-in can benefit you

The GMC Sierra HD posted strong third-quarter sales for GM

Photo: Steve Fecht for GMC

GM third-quarter sales: Chevrolet

Chevrolet sold 450,317 units in the third quarter — a decline of 11.2 percent. The brand’s bestselling Silverado 1500 truck moved 108,203 units but was down 9.6 percent. The news was better for Silverado HD, which gained 9.1 percent. Other strong quarterly performers for Chevy included the Blazer (up 45.2 percent), the Corvette (up 33.3 percent), and the Spark (up 26.6 percent). The Sonic compact sedan made especially impressive gains of 102.4 percent. Another strong seller was the new Trailblazer SUV, which moved 10,322 units in its second full quarter of availability.

GMC

GMC reported 132,747 quarterly sales, which comes out to a 5.7 percent decrease. The brand’s most popular model, the Sierra 1500, was down less than a percentage point with 47,397 sales. All GMC SUV models were down as well, but the Sierra HD bucked the trend with 20,415 sales and a 10.6 percent gain.

Buick

With 49,163 units moved, Buick posted a 2.9 percent sales decrease in the third quarter. The brand’s runaway bestseller was the new Encore GX with 16,019 sales. The Envision posted strong sales, too — 11,655 units moved for a 44.1 percent increase.

Cadillac

Cadillac sales declined 17.5 percent for the quarter with 32,965 units moved. The luxury brand’s primary bright spot was the XT6 three-row crossover, which was up 44.8 percent with 6,249 units sold.

Check back at The News Wheel to stay up to date on GM brands, models, and more.