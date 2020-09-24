No Comments

GM Set to Expand Partnership with Honda

GM and Honda’s partnership includes two new EVs built on the Ultium platform

Photo: Steve Fecht for GM

Over the past few years, General Motors and Honda have teamed up on self-driving technology, EV batteries, and other innovations. Now these two major automakers are preparing to establish a broader partnership in North America.

According to both GM and Honda, this move will lead to greater efficiency, faster tech development, and better products for each company’s customers.

“This alliance will help both companies accelerate investment in future mobility by freeing up additional resources,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “Given our strong track record of collaboration, the companies would realize significant synergies in the development of today’s vehicle portfolio.”

GM and Honda signed what they call a “non-binding memorandum of understanding” earlier this month to move this expanded partnership forward. Here’s what this alliance would include:

Shared vehicle platforms

The automakers already agreed this spring to cooperate on a pair of new Honda EVs that will use a GM platform and Ultium batteries. Now, the companies could end up collaborate on a wider range of gas and electric platforms, powertrains, and vehicles starting as soon as next year.

Shared research and development

The expanded partnership could allow GM and Honda to work together on developing a variety of new technologies, including infotainment setups, safety systems, electrical architecture, and more. Honda has already agreed to integrate OnStar connectivity services into the two EV models it’s developing on GM platforms — and that could provide the basis for even more extensive technology collaborations.

Purchasing and manufacturing efficiencies

GM and Honda hope to achieve more efficiency with joint purchasing for materials. They also intend to draw on each other’s knowledge, specialization areas, and best practices to save money. The companies may even team up for certain manufacturing operations.

GM and Honda haven’t released a detailed timeline for how their new alliance will proceed yet. However, they did note that it will be overseen by a group of high-ranking executives from both automakers.