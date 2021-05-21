No Comments

GM Stores SUVs at Michigan State During Chip Shortage

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse

Photo: Chevrolet

Manufacturers have been facing a number of production issues throughout the pandemic, with the latest being a microchip shortage. Due to this shortage, GM has had to resort to storing partially finished SUVs in a rented parking lot at Michigan State University.

Choosing Your Next SUVs: Best Chevy and Buick models to consider

What are GM’s plans for the SUVs?

The 2021 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

GM is currently paying $75,000 to lease a Michigan State parking lot for three months. The automaker already filled its own storage lots in the Lansing area, and it needed extra room for its Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse vehicles. To keep these vehicles safe, it’s even offering to pay additional costs to ramp up security at the university lot.

Production on these models had to stop partway through and won’t be able to continue until GM receives a shipment of semiconductor chips. Once more microchips arrive, the goal is to quickly finish building the vehicles and then ship them off to dealerships. Unfortunately, this may not occur for a few more months, leaving dealerships low on stock of the Enclave and Traverse in the meantime.

Both of these models are built at the GM Lansing Delta Township plant, which is located near Michigan State. Production here was at a complete standstill for two weeks in April, as a result of the chip shortage. However, GM decided to start up production again and partially build the vehicles. This should allow it to deliver the models sooner than it could if the assembly lines remained halted until all parts were available.

Learn More About the Chevy Traverse: Features of the SUV

Earlier this month, Ford also began stockpiling incomplete F-150 trucks at a lot close to the Kentucky Motor Speedway. As many other automakers face the same production problems, we at The News Wheel will keep you up to date on any release date delays or other important changes.