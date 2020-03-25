No Comments

GM Is Suspending New 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Orders

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Photo: General Motors

Since Chevrolet first announced the mid-engine C8 Corvette, there has been lots of excitement surrounding the new sports car. With such high demand for the car coupled with low supply, General Motors recently revealed that it would be suspending orders for the 2020 model.

Details on the order suspension

It was first revealed that GM would no longer be accepting orders for the C8 Corvette when an email was leaked on Corvette Forum on March 18. The email states that there was a delay in the production schedule for 2020 models, which has caused the automaker to limit the total amount of cars produced.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Photo: General Motors

A GM spokesperson said, “Due to an overwhelming demand for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Chevrolet has decided to stop taking sold orders after March 18, 2020.”

GM announced its suspension of C8 Corvette orders around the same time that the company revealed it would be halting production in the U.S. as a result of the coronavirus. However, the GM spokesperson confirmed that the C8 Corvette order suspension is unrelated to the pandemic.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Photo: Chevrolet

Drivers who were able to order the C8 Corvette in time can enjoy thrilling drives in the car. Its powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine produces 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Plus, the boldly styled car can go 0 to 60 in just 2.9 seconds, while still proving a quiet and smooth ride.

Although the news that GM is suspending orders for the 2020 model may be disappointing to some car enthusiasts, Chevrolet dealerships will be taking orders for the upcoming 2021 Corvette earlier than expected. You will be able to order the next iteration of the Corvette as early as May of this year.