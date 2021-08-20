No Comments

GM Ventures Invests in RapidDeploy Public Safety Tech

The investment will help first responders

Photo: General Motors

GM Ventures is investing in RapidDeploy, a public safety technology company that OnStar has been working with to improve 911 call centers. This company offers the cloud-native Next Generation 911, which allows first responders to have more situational awareness and quickly help those in need.

Why is GM Ventures investing in RapidDeploy?

Earlier in 2021, OnStar worked with RapidDeploy to provide all California 911 call centers with OnStar’s Automatic Crash Response notifications through a new program. If a vehicle has an active OnStar service plan, these notifications can detect when a collision has occurred and inform 911 centers, using RapidDeploy RadiusPlus maps.

It will also let the first responders know the make, model, and location of your vehicle as well as crash details and the possibility of severe injuries. The responders, accordingly, will have the info needed to assist drivers quickly.

If OnStar Automatic Crash Response determines that a moderate-to-severe collision took place, it will contact an Emergency-Certified Advisor too. This Emergency-Medical-Dispatch-certified advisor can then offer medical assistance while you wait for first responders.

The in-vehicle OnStar button

Photo: General Motors

GM Ventures is now participating in RapidDeploy’s $40 million Series B funding round. Thanks to this investment, call centers in more states should soon gain access to RapidDeploy and OnStar technologies.

“911 centers should not have to pay for critical data needed to save lives,” said Steven Raucher, co-founder and CEO of RapidDeploy. “At RapidDeploy, we are committed to establishing cloud-based, data-driven integrations at no cost to public safety or to the communities we serve. Working with General Motors’ OnStar helps enable our open ecosystem designed to improve public safety workflows.”

GM has announced several changes to OnStar recently, from increased OnStar Vehicle Insights availability to the addition of OnStar Insurance. While GM works to expand call center access to OnStar and RapidDeploy technologies as well, we at The News Wheel will let you know if the automaker reveals any additional updates.