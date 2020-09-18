No Comments

GM Will Introduce Wireless Battery Management System

Working on the wBMS

Photo: General Motors

General Motors has announced that it will offer the industry’s first wireless battery management system for electric vehicles. Developed with Analog Devices, the wBMS will allow EVs to not only share the same battery components but also have improved performance.

Benefits of the wireless system

With the wBMS, GM can utilize Ultium batteries in each of its electric models, whether they be trucks or SUVs, without needing to redesign wiring schemes or communications systems. As such, GM will be able to more quickly release Ultium-powered EVs on the market.

As technology improves over time, the Ultium batteries can easily be altered to incorporate new features. They could also potentially receive software updates via smartphones, thanks to the new GM Vehicle Intelligence Platform.

Charging electric vehicles

Photo: General Motors

The wireless system utilizes up to 90 percent fewer wires to create a cleaner and simpler design. This reduction in wires can lower the weight of vehicles, allow them to have more room for additional batteries, and extend their charging ranges.

Throughout a vehicle’s life, the wBMS will perform battery pack health checks in real-time to ensure everything is functioning properly, and it will help balance chemistry in the battery cell groups to enhance performance. Cybersecurity measures will also protect the wBMS with different features in the software and hardware.

When the batteries no longer work well for the electric vehicles, they can easily be repurposed without requiring a redesign. For instance, battery packs that still function as power supplies can combine together to create clean power generators.

Future Ultium-powered GM models will be the first to come standard with the wireless battery management system. We at The News Wheel will let you know more about these upcoming models when more details are revealed.