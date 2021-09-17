No Comments

GM Will Invest $50 Million in Detroit-Based Nonprofits

Detroit, Michigan

GM has announced that it will give $50 million to an array of nonprofit programs in Detroit, Michigan. The automaker plans to promote sustainability while giving Detroiters better access to employment and education opportunities.

What is this money going toward?

Mary Barra

Photo: John F. Martin for General Motors

At the Durfee Innovation Society, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan spoke about the latest investment on Tuesday. Significant nonprofit leaders, who had already received a combined $4 million in grant funding from GM, joined the fireside chat as well.

Duggan said, “GM has been a part of this community for the last century, providing good-paying, middle-class jobs for Detroiters. Today’s commitment by GM solidifies the company’s investment in the people of Detroit, ensuring Detroiters have the skills they need to access these kinds of opportunities for years to come.”

So far, GM has granted $1.25 million to Human-I-T. This money will be used to provide internet connectivity, tech support, devices, and digital literacy skills to Detroiters. With a comprehensive digital support system, they will have increased access to employment and education resources.

The Detroit at Work People Plan and Community Health Corps have received $1 million. They will coordinate with key agencies to offer resources for overall well-being, health, and employment.

Another $1 million has gone to United Way’s Ride United, which partners with on-demand ride services to give workers better means of transportation. And Beyond Basics has gained $750,000 to offer literacy education to adults at the Family Literacy Center at Durfee Innovation Society and students at Cody and Mumford High Schools.

The GM Factory ZERO plant

Photo: General Motors

For the 10th annual GM Cares Week, over 450 GM employees will also volunteer at nonprofits in Detroit, starting Sept. 20. At the same time, 100 employees will work to beautify the area of Hamtramck that’s near Factory ZERO.

If you know of a nonprofit in Detroit, you can find out how to apply for grant funding here. GM already impacted more than 250,000 Detroiters last year, and it’s looking to help more with these new grants.