GM Takes Home 2021 ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award

Photo: General Motors

The U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have presented GM with the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award. This is the 10th year in a row that GM has earned this honor.

Why is GM a Sustained Excellence Award winner?

The highest honor that the ENERGY STAR program gives out is the Sustained Excellence Award. For 2021, the award went to just 206 businesses and organizations out of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.

In order to achieve this honor, a company needed to be an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for at least two years in a row and far exceed all the criteria for that title. Each winner also had to be a leader in providing value to the American economy, people, and environment.

GM earned this ENERGY STAR Award for the 10th time in 2021 for making a commitment to protect public health and fight climate change. Back in 2010, GM announced its goal of reducing carbon intensity by 20 percent within 10 years. The automaker reached this goal ahead of schedule in 2017.

In January of this year, the automaker revealed its plan to use 100 percent renewable energy to power its U.S. facilities by 2030 and other facilities by 2035. Its new light-duty vehicles will also make zero tailpipe emissions by 2035, and its operations will have a 35 percent reduction in water intensity by that time. In addition, the automaker intends to become completely carbon neutral in both its global operations and products by 2040.

The Sustained Excellence Award is one of several honors that GM has won for its sustainability efforts in the past few years. Most recently, the automaker also made Ethisphere’s list of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.