GMC Debuts the First-Ever 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate Trim

The 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate makes it debut

Photo: GMC

When you think of luxury within the GMC brand, you think of the automaker’s elegantly appointed Denali lineup. The large Yukon SUV already had its own Denali model, but GMC is taking this vehicle one step further and has introduced the first-ever Yukon Denali Ultimate.

The most noticeable distinguishing characteristics of the Denali models are the elevated exterior and interior accents. But the Yukon Denali Ultimate goes beyond aesthetic add-ons and truly upgrades the SUV with comfort and convenience. Up front, the seats are power-adjustable 16 ways with a massaging function. When it comes to music, drivers of this new GMC model can enjoy their favorite tunes through the high-end 18-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system with head restraint-based speakers for the front row.

This SUV comes with Bose speakers in the front headrests

Photo: GMC

In addition to these lavish appointments, the new Yukon Denali Ultimate is equipped with the available Super Cruise driver-assist technology. This system allows the vehicle to automatically change lanes or tow a trailer while you drive hands-free on certain compatible roadways.

As well-appointed as it is, the Yukon Denali Ultimate is also incredibly capable. Under the hood is a beastly 6.2-liter V8, but you can swap that out for the available Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo Diesel. Both are paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV also comes with a standard Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Active Response 4WD, and Magnetic Ride Control to offer impeccable driving dynamics.

The 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate is set to go on sale later this fall. No pricing details have been announced, but the 2022 Yukon Denali has a starting MSRP of $70,600. This new model will likely exceed that price by quite a bit.