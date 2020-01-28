No Comments

GMC Hummer Electric Truck Could Debut in Super Bowl Ad

The GMC Hummer electric pickup could make its debut in a Super Bowl ad this weekend

Photo: Russ London under CC BY-SA 2.5

It looks like General Motors’ notorious Hummer brand will be making a comeback just in time for the Super Bowl — and getting a serious image makeover to match.

Citing a report from the Wall Street Journal, The Truth About Cars says the Hummer will return as an electric GMC pickup truck in early 2022.

It’s quite a turnabout for the Hummer, which was discontinued in 2010 after rising to prominence (or infamy) as an enormous and trendy military-inspired SUV that guzzled gas with abandon.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, GM is planning a lavish advertising onslaught to herald the second and greener coming of the Hummer. It’ll all start with a television ad during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. Rumor has it that NBA star LeBron James will be lending his name to the campaign.

The old Hummer was a serious gas guzzler, but the new one will be all-electric

The new GMC Hummer electric truck will be built at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, which was just designated as the automaker’s first facility to be completely dedicated to building electric vehicles. GM’s announcement noted that the plant would build an electric truck, although it didn’t specify the Hummer.

GM’s quest to build an electric pickup is an urgent one. Ford is already planning to unveil an electric F-150 next year, and the upstart Rivian brand is beginning production on its own battery-powered truck.

Matching the well-known Hummer nameplate with a cutting-edge electric truck design and the premium GMC brand could be an effective way for GM to build excitement — especially since it’s not yet clear how eagerly an electric pickup will be embraced by truck buyers.

