GMC Launches Work From Anywhere Campaign

Photo: GMC

Working from home has become the norm for more U.S. workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate this shift in the traditional workforce, June 24, has been designated as National Work From Home Day. To celebrate the day, GMC launched a campaign, but it goes beyond working from home. The automaker’s “Work from Anywhere” campaign, set to run through July 4, is a call to action for workers who work from home to gather their workday essentials and spend the day working from a new location.

“We invite those feeling burned out to change their scenery, get outdoors and away from the home office, and enjoy the option to work from anywhere when safe to do so – whether it’s a getaway to a scenic location, a trip to their local park or even their own driveway,” said Phil Brook, vice president of GMC Marketing. “GMC’s premium lineup of trucks and SUVs is truly made to be used, offering bold design, authentic capability, and all the comfort and connectivity ideal for a remote-office setting in whatever location you want to work from – or just to relax and enjoy the world around you.”

As an incentive to shake up their work-from-home routines, GMC is offering complimentary in-vehicle Wi-Fi data. To earn the campaign’s perk, you have to be one of the first 20,210 GMC owners to accept the challenge.

In addition to the complimentary Wi-Fi offer, which participants can use in GMC models including the 2021 Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD, next-gen GMC Yukon, GMC Canyon, GMC Terrain, and GMC Acadia, GMC is also offering participants a chance at winning a new GMC Sierra AT4.

“Customers are encouraged to participate by sharing their office setups o social, tagging @GMC and #WorkFromAnywhere,” according to GMC.

If you’re looking for ways to work from anywhere or to enter the sweepstakes, visit gmc.com/workfromanywhere.