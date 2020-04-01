No Comments

GMC Revises Trim Levels for the 2021 Canyon

Photo: GMC

Some significant changes are coming to the 2021 GMC Canyon trim level lineup. Much like its cousin, the Chevy Colorado, the GMC Canyon will lose its base trim level. Here’s a look at what else the 2021 model year will bring for the Canyon.

Saying goodbye to the SL

Photo: GMC

In 2020, you could choose from six trim levels on the Canyon: SL, Base Canyon, SLE, SLT, All Terrain, and Denali. The 2021 model year lineup will be slimmed down to four options: Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4, and Denali.

The 2021 Canyon Elevation Standard trim will likely be about $4,200 more expensive than the 2020 Canyon SL. The next step up, the Elevation model, should be about $900 more than its current equivalents, the SLE and SLT models.

At first glance, it seems that the Canyon lost two trim levels. However, on further inspection, the model has lost six potential combinations of cab sizes, trims, and bed lengths. That said, you can still choose from 14 different combos, so you can still get the perfect truck for work or play.

The new 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 trim level

Photo: GMC

While we have to bid farewell to a few trim levels, 2021 will bring us the first-ever Canyon AT4. This off-road-geared model will come standard with a 308-horsepower V6 engine, 31-inch Goodyear® Wrangler DuraTrac tires, the Advanced Hill Descent Control system, and four-wheel drive with Rear Automatic Locking Differential and a two-speed AutoTrac transfer case. You can also opt for the 2.8-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel Engine, which delivers 369 lb-ft of twist.

The Canyon AT4 doesn’t sacrifice luxury for capability. It comes with heated front seats and available heated steering wheel for comfort in every season. You can also opt for stylish premium leather front seats with contrasting Kalahari accents, along with a premium audio systems and dark-finished technical aluminum details.

Want to be the first on your block to own one of these new models? The 2021 GMC Canyon is slated to arrive during the late spring of 2020.