GMC Sierra EV Takes a Bow with Deluxe Denali Edition 1

Photo: GMC

Another new all-electric truck is coming soon to the GMC lineup. Joining the Hummer EV Pickup and Hummer EV SUV, the Sierra EV will be available in at least three trim levels. First up is the high-end Denali Edition 1, which is scheduled to arrive in early 2024.

The GMC Sierra EV’s look is relatively restrained compared to the Hummer EV, but don’t expect Denali Edition 1 to hold back when it comes to capability, tech, and design. With an estimated 400 miles of driving range, GMC’s most advanced features, and sophisticated touches like open-pore wood trim and unique seat quilting, this deluxe truck walks a fine line between impressive and overwhelming.

Photo: GMC

All-electric capabilities

Built on GM’s Ultium EV platform, Denali Edition 1 boasts up to 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, 9,500 pounds of max towing, and a 1,300-pound payload rating. An e4WD system comes standard, along with high-tech features like the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk for enhanced maneuverability. Max Power Mode unlocks a 0-60 time of under 4.5 seconds. To go with its 400 miles of total range, the truck’s battery pack can regain up to 100 miles of range with 10 minutes of public fast charging.

Photo: GMC

Advanced tech

Denali Edition 1 comes packed with advanced technologies. Super Cruise hands-free driving comes standard and includes trailering compatibility. The truck also boasts a Hands-Free Start system, 14 available camera views, and over-the-air software updates. The massive 16.8-inch center display features split-screen personalization, and there’s also an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch color head-up display.

Photo: GMC

Flexible, sophisticated design

On the outside, Denali Edition 1 shows off the six-function MultiPro Tailgate, plus a MultiPro Midgate that opens up the cabin to extend the truck’s storage space. Up front, there’s a lockable, drainable eTrunk where the engine would be in a gas-powered truck. The interior creates a premium environment with features like a panoramic fixed-glass roof, an open-pore wood instrument panel, unique Denali upholstery, and accents in stainless steel and aluminum.

Unfortunately for would-be buyers, the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 sold out just hours after it was unveiled by GMC. However, AT4 and Elevation trims will be coming for the 2025 model year — so stay tuned for updates on what’s next for the GMC Sierra EV.