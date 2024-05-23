No Comments

GMC Teases Redesigned Yukon and Terrain SUVs

The 2025 GMC Yukon

Photo: GMC

GMC is in the process of redesigning its lineup of premium SUVs, and the next two models in line for a makeover are the 2025 Terrain and the 2025 Yukon. The brand recently released images teasing these two new models, with more information to come soon.

The photo of the new Yukon offers a glimpse of the full-size SUV’s updated front face, including refreshed headlamp, fascia, and grille designs. The Terrain is similarly portrayed in its photo, which indicates that the compact SUV’s redesigned front end will show off a significantly more rugged look.

Although GMC didn’t provide other details about the new Terrain and Yukon, here are a few educated guesses about what might be in store for these two models.

2025 GMC Yukon

The Yukon rides on the same platform, offers similar dimensions, and shares most of its key features with the Tahoe SUV from fellow General Motors brand Chevrolet. A redesign for the Tahoe was announced in late 2023, and it’s likely that many of the new features slated for this model will show up on the Tahoe as well.

For example, the Tahoe will come with an updated 17.7-inch touchscreen, an enhanced Duramax turbo-diesel engine option, a cloud-connected system of safety and security cameras, and new trailering technologies like Trailer Navigation and Forward Path Indication. Expect to see all of these features when the 2025 Yukon is fully revealed.

The 2025 GMC Terrain

Photo: GMC

2025 GMC Terrain

For clues about the 2025 Terrain’s redesign, look again to the Chevrolet lineup. The new (and similarly sized) 2025 Chevy Equinox was revealed earlier this year with a bolder, wider, and more truck-like exterior appearance — much like what GMC is hinting at for the Terrain.

Inside, the Equinox debuted several new features that will most likely make their way to the Terrain. These include an 11.3-inch touchscreen paired with an 11-inch digital driver display, an electronic shifter mounted on the steering column to free up more console space, and available Evotex upholstery.

GMC has promised to fully reveal the 2025 Terrain and 2025 Yukon later this year, so we’ll know more soon!