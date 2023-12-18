No Comments

Chevrolet Plans Big Makeover for 2025 Tahoe and Suburban

The 2025 Tahoe (left) and 2025 Suburban (right)

Photo: Chevrolet

Major upgrades are coming soon for Chevrolet’s two popular full-size SUVs. The 2025 Tahoe and 2025 Suburban will both showcase fresh design elements, updated technologies, and enhanced performance. Here’s a closer look at some of the highlights to expect when these models arrive next year.

A close-up of the 2025 Tahoe’s new front fascia

Photo: Chevrolet

Revamped interior and exterior looks

On the outside, the new Tahoe and Suburban receive new front fascia designs that incorporate thinner horizontal daytime running lights and more dramatic C-shaped LED headlamps. New Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Cypress Gray are available as well. Fresh exterior elements for higher trim levels include 24-inch wheels for RST and High Country and welcome/walk-away lighting animations for Premier and High Country.

Inside, the Tahoe and Suburban show off a new 17.7 infotainment screen and 11-inch digital driver display, along with a lowered dash and new designs for the steering wheel and center console. Select trims also receive updated stitching patterns, interior color schemes, and soft-touch surfaces. There’s also a new AutoSense Power Liftgate that’s designed to open when it detects a key fob nearby.

The interior of the 2025 Suburban High Country

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and capability upgrades

Along with the standard 5.3-liter V8 and available 6.2-liter V8, Tahoe and Suburban buyers can opt for a freshly upgraded 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel for 2025. This engine now delivers 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque, a significant improvement on its previous 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

The 2025 Tahoe and Suburban also benefit from a variety of independent rear suspension updates, resulting in a smoother and more composed ride. Towing gets easier and safer with new features like Trailer Tire Health, Boat Ramp Assist, and Forward Path Indication camera guidelines.

New technologies

The 2025 Tahoe and Suburban are packed with new safety and driver assistance technologies. Interior Motion Detection puts parents at ease by detecting motion in the cabin even when the engine is off. The Connected Camera System enables remote vehicle camera viewing through the myChevy app, crash and security recordings, and cloud storage options. The hands-free Super Cruise driving system will be available as well.

The 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2025 Chevrolet Suburban are expected to roll out toward the end of 2024, with certain configurations arriving at a later date.