GM’s Mary Barra Says US Will Take 20 Years to Shift to EVs

GM CEO Mary Barra gave her personal prediction on when Americans will shift to EVs

Photo: © General Motors

No one knows exactly when more Americans will join the dark side when it comes to electric vehicle adoption. But some auto industry experts have their own estimates of when this will happen. According to GM CEO Mary Barra, the transition will take longer than some people think.

A long road ahead

It might take more than two decades before EVs dominate American roads

In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV’s David Rubenstein, she articulated that it will take a while before the majority of U.S. vehicles are battery-powered rather than gas-powered. “It will happen in a little bit longer period [than 20 years], but it will happen.”

Though Barra estimated a long timeline for a widespread shift to EVs, she predicts a much shorter timeline for driverless cars to hit public streets. She expressed confidence in her company’s subsidiary Cruise LLC to release a fully-driverless vehicle in the near future. “I definitely think it will happen within [the] next five years,” said Barra.

GM’s current electrification efforts

Despite some production delays with the pandemic earlier this spring, as GM focused on manufacturing face masks to help fight coronavirus, the brand is still moving steadily toward a more electric future.

For one thing, the company is currently stepping up its battery technology to increase the range of its future electric models. Per GM Authority, the new battery plant it’s building in Lordstown will partner with South Korea’s LG Chem to produce Ultium lithium-ion battery packs. The biggest battery pack will have an estimated 400-mile driving range.

GM is also turning its attention to the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, two electric models poised to debut next fall. It also has a Chevy Bolt EUV in the works, as well as other models, for a total of 20 electric vehicles.

Learn more about GM’s new electric work van here. Or get the scoop on GM Ultra Cruise, a version of Super Cruise hands-free technology that promises to bring driverless technology to city streets.

The Hummer EV is poised for its fall of 2021 release

Photo: General Motors

