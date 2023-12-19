No Comments

Guide to 2024 Buick Envista Trim Levels

The 2024 Envista Sport Touring (left) and Envista Avenir (right)

Photo: Buick

The all-new 2024 Envista brings distinctive coupe-like design to the Buick SUV lineup — along with the brand’s most affordable pricing. Three Envista models are available, providing a variety of styling choices, equipment options, and more. Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from each Buick Envista trim level.

Another Buick SUV to Consider: Your Guide to the 2024 Encore GX

Standard features for all Envista trim levels

Across the Envista lineup, you’ll receive a wide range of standard equipment. All models carry a six-speed automatic transmission and a 1.2-liter turbo engine that puts out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque.

LED headlamps and taillamps, push-button start, automatic climate control, QuietTuning with Active Noise Cancellation, and a split-folding rear seat come standard as well. Tech features include an 11-inch touch screen and 8-inch digital driver display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a suite of six Chevy Safety Assist systems.

Preferred

All of the standard features noted above are included with the Envista’s entry-level Preferred trim. In addition, Preferred receives unique exterior touches like 17-inch Bright Silver-painted aluminum wheels and black bodyside moldings. This trim is also available with 18-inch two-tone machined aluminum wheels.

On the inside, Preferred comes with an Ebony or Ebony/Slate color scheme, cloth/leatherette upholstery, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Photo: Buick

Sport Touring

Sport Touring is the Envista’s mid-level trim, and it’s primarily characterized by a darker and more athletic look. Key exterior elements include 18-inch black-painted wheels, gloss black mirror caps and bodyside moldings, and a black mesh grille with trim-exclusive patterning. You can also opt for 19-inch wheels in the same black color.

The interior of the Sport Touring trim shows off an Ebony color scheme with Santorini Blue stitching, leatherette-upholstered seats with embroidered ST logos on the front headrests, and a wrapped steering wheel.

Photo: Buick

Avenir

All Buick vehicles reserve their most luxurious features and styling elements for the Avenir trim, and the Envista is no exception. Key Avenir upgrades for the exterior include 19-inch Pearl Nickel-finished wheels, a Black Ice chrome grille, and body-color bodyside moldings.

You can choose between Ebony/Terracotta and Pebble Gray/Ebony/Whisper Beige interior color schemes for Avenir. The seats are upholstered in perforated leather with Avenir logos embroidered on the front headrests.

Avenir also comes with a long list of standard features that are only optional on lower trim levels: a power lumbar driver’s seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless device charging, a power liftgate, and more.

Available features for all Envista models

Certain features are available as options on each of the Envista’s three trim levels. For the exterior, these options include a power moonroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and active grille shutters. Several driver-assist features are available for each trim as well, such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Park Assist.

For more on the Envista and other Buick vehicles, check out The News Wheel’s brand coverage and model overview page.